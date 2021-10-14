Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Grows By 117.6%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CWLPF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The Caldwell Partners International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Get The Caldwell Partners International alerts:

The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.