Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 83.3%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TILCF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

