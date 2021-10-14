Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 83.3%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TILCF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.20.
