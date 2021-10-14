Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Drops By 57.1%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TNHDF remained flat at $$0.35 on Thursday. Times Neighborhood has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

