Short Interest in Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Drops By 93.9%

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VBIO opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Vitality Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

