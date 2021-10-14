Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.86

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.86 and last traded at $120.64, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

Several brokerages have commented on SSTK. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.