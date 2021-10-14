Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIEGY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $81.99. 132,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,238. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

