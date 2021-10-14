Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,057 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

VAW stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

