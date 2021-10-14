Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 11,856 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after acquiring an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,734,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 395,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 713,334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

