Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,795 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 3.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 163,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100,863 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

BOCT opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.