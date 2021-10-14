Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.83.

NYSE:SIG opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after buying an additional 625,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,073,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

