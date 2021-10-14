Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFFYF. Citigroup cut shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Signify has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

