Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of Silicon Laboratories worth $80,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $139.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 139.90 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.54.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

