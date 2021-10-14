Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 6,166 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

