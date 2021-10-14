Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.83. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

OMIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.