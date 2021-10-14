Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

