SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,129 shares of company stock worth $9,295,019. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000.

NYSE SITE traded up $6.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.49. 5,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,532. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $212.12.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.