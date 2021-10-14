SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get SJM alerts:

Shares of SJMHY opened at $2.81 on Thursday. SJM has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.