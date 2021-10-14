SKALE Network (SKL) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $660.07 million and $24.00 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00233959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00096834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,148,528 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

