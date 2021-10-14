SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) is Ares Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ares Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,586 shares during the period. SLR Investment accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 3.40% of SLR Investment worth $26,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 446,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $822.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.