SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SMTGY remained flat at $$4.34 during trading on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.
About SMA Solar Technology
