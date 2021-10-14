SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMTGY remained flat at $$4.34 during trading on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

