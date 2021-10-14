Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 11.7%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) shares fell 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 112,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 82,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$83.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

