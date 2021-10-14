Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Purchases £14,380 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Mark Seligman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,787.56).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,429.50 ($18.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,428.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,528.39. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

SMIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

