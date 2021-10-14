SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Up 17.2% This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.04 or 0.00029531 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $146,238.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,714.15 or 1.00007612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.62 or 0.06464449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.