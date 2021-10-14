Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $$10.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

