Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

