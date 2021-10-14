Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 193.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.72.

SDE stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.43. 148,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.73. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

