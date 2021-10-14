SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SpartanNash by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 12.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

