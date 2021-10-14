Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.65

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

