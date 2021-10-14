Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SEPJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF opened at $46.48 on Thursday. Spectris has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

