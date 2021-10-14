Spectrum Achieves Market Cap of $40,360.11 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $40,360.11 and $6,407.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00315685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.