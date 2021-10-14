Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $6.25. Spire shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 939,331 shares changing hands.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

