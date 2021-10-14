Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPT. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON SPT opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.76) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 435.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 132 shares of company stock worth $37,518.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

