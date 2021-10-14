Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $21.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

