Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SFM stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

