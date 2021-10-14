Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
