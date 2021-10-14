SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after buying an additional 73,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC opened at $160.11 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.