Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001994 BTC on major exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.83 million and $43,419.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00215162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,590,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,421 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.