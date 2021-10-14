Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STCB remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Starco Brands Company Profile
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.