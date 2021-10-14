Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STCB remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

