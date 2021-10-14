State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,017 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 15.0% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after buying an additional 752,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,330,000 after buying an additional 163,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,830,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

