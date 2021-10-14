State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Shattuck Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

