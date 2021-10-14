State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Vaxart worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 206.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $863.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

