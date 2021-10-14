State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 146 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN opened at $263.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.86 and a 200-day moving average of $269.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.67, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,951 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.