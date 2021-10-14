State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 236 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average of $190.69.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

