State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 381 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.47 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

