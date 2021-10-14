State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 561 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capri by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Capri by 40.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRI opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

