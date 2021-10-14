State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 940 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

