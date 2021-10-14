Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

