Stellar Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and $903.49 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070075 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00122190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074501 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,722 coins and its circulating supply is 24,054,046,845 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

