Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

STRL traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $665.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

