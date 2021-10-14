Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.
STRL traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $665.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.35.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sterling Construction
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
