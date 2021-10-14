Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 33,692 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

